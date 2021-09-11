EvidenZ Hits Market Capitalization of $4.86 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and $1,451.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00059704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00161718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00043731 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,175,698 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

