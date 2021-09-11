Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 37,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOJU. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,987,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,965,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,790,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,645,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,346,000.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

