ExclusiveCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,557.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $927,694.44 and approximately $3,557.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

