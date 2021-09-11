ExclusiveCoin Market Cap Reaches $905,834.71 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $905,834.71 and $4,095.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00025628 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008787 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.