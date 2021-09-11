Exeedme Trading Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $37.32 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00069794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00129477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00183525 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,535.20 or 1.00051519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.94 or 0.07123306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.05 or 0.00874606 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

