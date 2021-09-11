Expanse Market Cap Achieves $1.14 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $9,407.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,594.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.56 or 0.07267380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.94 or 0.00403412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.35 or 0.01408828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00126870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.96 or 0.00559191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.44 or 0.00509803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.45 or 0.00345334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

