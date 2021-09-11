Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.29. 34,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 315,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Exro Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXROF)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.