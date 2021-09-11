Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce sales of $71.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.80 billion and the lowest is $69.91 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $46.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $270.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.69 billion to $279.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $283.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $264.22 billion to $306.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

