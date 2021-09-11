Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,123,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,308,477. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.