Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.3% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $378.69. 11,538,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,386,002. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.58 and a 200-day moving average of $326.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.48.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $917,936,108 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

