Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.48.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total transaction of $25,859,169.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $917,936,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,538,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,386,002. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.43.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

