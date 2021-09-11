Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $579.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO stock opened at $451.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,035,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,823,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $471,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $26,262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 43.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.