Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.16. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 706,873 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.