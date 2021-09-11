Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) versus CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Critical Survey

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and CIT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A CIT Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

CIT Group has a consensus target price of $45.58, indicating a potential downside of 14.09%. Given CIT Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 30.67% 22.74% 2.09% CIT Group 20.29% 13.49% 1.25%

Risk and Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CIT Group pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIT Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CIT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and CIT Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million 3.36 $58.73 million N/A N/A CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.67 -$615.30 million ($0.70) -75.80

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CIT Group.

Summary

CIT Group beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital. It provides a range of lending, leasing and deposit products, as well as ancillary products and services, including factoring, cash management and advisory services, primarily to small and medium- sized companies, as well as to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment includes retail Banking, consumer lending, and SBA lending, which are grouped together for purposes of discussion as other consumer banking and legacy consumer mortgages. The Corporate segment consists of businesses and portfolios that they no longer consider strategic. These portfolios include equipment financing, secured lending and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded by Henry Ittelson in 1908 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.