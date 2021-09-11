Fear NFTs Hits Market Capitalization of $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00066640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00131876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00184966 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,744.83 or 1.00308133 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.81 or 0.07165579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.73 or 0.00889673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

