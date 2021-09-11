Fear Trading 34.9% Lower Over Last Week (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Fear has a market cap of $5.80 million and $9.95 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fear has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. One Fear coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00163370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00043807 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.