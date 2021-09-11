Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Shares Down 2.5%

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 2,043,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,554,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.51 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.10 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

