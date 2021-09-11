Feellike (FLL) Price Down 0% This Week

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,308.16 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00065640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00130039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00183592 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.14 or 1.00300393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.46 or 0.07102761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.32 or 0.00871955 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

