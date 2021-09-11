Feellike (FLL) Reaches Market Cap of $17,307.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,307.00 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00069332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00128622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00180848 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,267.30 or 0.99991153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.49 or 0.07177808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $415.81 or 0.00918486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

