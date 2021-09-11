Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on FQVTF. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

FQVTF stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

