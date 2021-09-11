Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $13.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.70 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $123.79 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average of $143.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

