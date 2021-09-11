Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDUS. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

FDUS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 105,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 98.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 361,572 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.8% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 242,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. 23.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

