Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Plans Variable Dividend of $0.38

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.4%.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of FDUS opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $447.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.96.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidus Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.55% of Fidus Investment worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDUS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.