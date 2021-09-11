Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,736 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $22,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $38.66. 4,102,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,358,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

