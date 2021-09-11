Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 138,157 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,934,043 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 138,157 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $794,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 126,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 27.8% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 32,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 570,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $154,300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.12.

MSFT opened at $295.71 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

