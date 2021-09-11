Financial Review: AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) vs. Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -20.88% -1.87% AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Midwest and AIA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midwest presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.17%. Given Midwest’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than AIA Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Midwest and AIA Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 13.21 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -8.46 AIA Group $50.36 billion 2.93 $5.78 billion N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of AIA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Midwest beats AIA Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents and partners. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

