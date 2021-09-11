Financial Survey: Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) versus Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retail Value and Vidler Water Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $169.81 million 3.21 -$93.55 million ($4.72) -5.48 Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 24.07 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Vidler Water Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Retail Value.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value -88.60% -24.08% -12.45% Vidler Water Resources 93.97% 5.81% 5.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Retail Value shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Retail Value has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Retail Value and Vidler Water Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Retail Value presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.45%. Given Retail Value’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Retail Value on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Value Company Profile

Retail Value, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

