FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $69.77 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000219 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001366 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 780,088,829 coins and its circulating supply is 353,131,733 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

