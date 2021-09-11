Firo (FIRO) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $90.34 million and $4.94 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $7.35 or 0.00016259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Firo Coin Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,291,317 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

