First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 8,475 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mattel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

