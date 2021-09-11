First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $2,838.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,749.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,450.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

