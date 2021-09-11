First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 212 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.69.

ADBE stock opened at $658.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

