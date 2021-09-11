First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 890 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Datadog by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 531.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $157,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $739,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,817,544.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,452,326 shares of company stock valued at $185,845,602. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.88. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $143.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

