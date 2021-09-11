First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

