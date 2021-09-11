First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

Shares of FRC opened at $197.55 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $204.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.99 and a 200 day moving average of $185.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

