First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $24,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CX Institutional grew its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 37.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.55. 593,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $204.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.99 and a 200-day moving average of $185.66.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

