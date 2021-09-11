First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Holdings Boosted by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,084 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 5.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 118,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 228,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 431,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,534. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.62 and a twelve month high of $51.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

