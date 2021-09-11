FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 0.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $87.62. The stock had a trading volume of 182,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,700. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.00.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

