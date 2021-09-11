FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.62. The stock had a trading volume of 182,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,700. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstCash will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 77,659.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,930,000 after buying an additional 5,891,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 83.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,354,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,947,000 after buying an additional 1,525,120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,749,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,572,000 after buying an additional 1,037,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 158.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000,000 after buying an additional 951,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth about $54,801,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

