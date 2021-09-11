Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,279,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,995. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

