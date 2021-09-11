Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Fisker stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.94. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

