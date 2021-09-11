Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.33. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.65.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $393,934.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,989 shares of company stock worth $10,668,310. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIVN opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.39. Five9 has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -244.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

