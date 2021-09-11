Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $20.65

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Flow has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $70.21 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $20.65 or 0.00045025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00067375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00131589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00182673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,856.56 or 0.99982685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.30 or 0.07125983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.25 or 0.00855247 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.