Fluity (FLTY) Price Reaches $0.0279 on Major Exchanges

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $852,163.78 and $72.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fluity has traded down 58% against the dollar. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00066989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00131239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00183950 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,764.96 or 1.00406606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.22 or 0.07154988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.88 or 0.00861957 BTC.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,538,126 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars.

