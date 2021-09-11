Flux (FLUX) Trading Up 68.5% Over Last 7 Days

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Flux has traded up 68.5% against the dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000904 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $76.64 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 185,546,713 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

