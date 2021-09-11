FlypMe (FYP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $3,930.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00059997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00164358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.16 or 0.00739203 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.