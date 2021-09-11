FNB Protocol Trading Down 32.4% This Week (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $143,261.50 and approximately $2.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00162951 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002945 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00043655 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars.

