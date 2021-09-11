Font (FONT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,179.00

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Font has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $4,179.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Font coin can now be bought for $3.42 or 0.00007549 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Font has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00060041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00164329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.49 or 0.00739443 BTC.

Font Profile

Font (FONT) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,278 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

