Font One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,828.00 (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Font has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One Font coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.40 or 0.00007455 BTC on major exchanges. Font has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $7,828.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Font alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00060168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00161610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043713 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

Font is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,278 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.