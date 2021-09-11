Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.18 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

Shares of FL opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,697 shares of company stock valued at $12,436,587 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

